Oushad, a food fête packed with nutrients

Owing to climatic changes that make the body prone to diseases, the Malayalam month of Karkidakam is considered the best time to strengthen one’s immune system by incorporating a diet rich in vegetables, herbs and cereals.

Many people turn a new leaf during Karkidakam by following a vegetarian diet. However, the dishes prepared in most households can often be mundane, especially for youngsters who enjoy their pizzas and burgers.

And that is why the chefs at Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel & Spa (UDS) are plating up burgers and pizzas, but with a twist, as a part of an ongoing Oushad food fête. Their adaptations of the burger and pizza are as healthy as it can get.

Cosmic burger | Photo Credit: Liza George

Take the Cosmic burger, for instance. The burger bun, made from five different cereals is soft but still firm enough to hold this masterpiece together. The burger contains two varieties of patty - a crunchy layered patty (made of potatoes or tapioca) and vegetable patty (tapioca, spinach, peas, carrot). Instead of slices of cheese tucked between the bun, the chefs have placed thin slices of fresh paneer.

For the ‘I am Possible’ pizza, grated cauliflower mixed with mozarella cheese and eggs, is spread on a bake tray and baked in an oven. Tomato makhani is then spread as sauce on the cauliflower base and finally topped with capsicum, onion, olives and grated cheese. The crust of this pizza is crisp, and the sauce, familiar to Indian tastebuds.

Although Dahi gola bomb is listed as dessert, it is best had as an appetiser. The bowl has a scoop of low-fat vanilla ice cream served with tamarind chutney and sev. The crunch and spice from the sev, the creamy and cool ice cream, the hot and sweet chutney... the various textures played a tango on my tastebuds, although I did wish the chutney was a tad tangier.

Madurai dry fruit pulav | Photo Credit: Liza George

Although I expect the Madurai dry fruit pulav to be on the sweeter side, the unique blend of spices makes this pulav delicious. You can team the rice dish with the mildly- spiced Sri Lankan paneer pineapple curry or Mirpakaya pattani curry.

Mirpakaya pattani curry, a Chettinad dish that has jalapenos and green peas as chief ingredients is fiery, so it is best to have a glass of water at hand. I, however, quench the fire in my mouth with long sips of my Coffee Coke, which is filter coffee mixed with orange juice and soda. An acquired taste, the drink is, however, as refreshing as the Panagam I am served. A summer drink, Panagam made of jaggery and lime juice, flavoured with cardamom and slightly spiced with a hint of dry ginger and black peppercorns, is popular down South.

“Be it the Panch atte ki roti, a multi-grain bread or the vegetable idly that has lightly sautéed vegetables, all that is served at the fete is high on nutrients. We use wholesome grains and medicinal herbs and spices in all of our dishes. The vegetables and herbs we use in our dishes are organic and are sourced from our farm at Chenkal. The cereals are from farmers with organic certification. We make our own mayonnaise, ice cream, paneer and masala powders...,” says Sebastian P Abraham, executive chef at UDS, who is optimistic about changing the dietary habit in people, especially the youth. He goes on to add that the fête is a way to debunk the misconception that healthy food is difficult to make or less tasty.

Sri Lankan paneer pineapple curry | Photo Credit: Liza George

“In fact, we have select students from Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School and Sai Krishna Public School visiting our kitchen to learn the recipes of Cosmic burger and ‘I am possible pizza’. Switching to a healthy diet can have a profound effect on children’s health, helping to maintain a healthy weight, avoid certain health problems, stabilise their moods, sharpen their minds...,” says Raja Gopaal Iyer, CEO, UDS.

Dahlia kichidi | Photo Credit: Liza George

The fête held at UDS’ Swastha Vegetarian Restaurant concludes on July 28. It is an a la carte menu although groups consisting of 25 members and above can have the dishes listed on the menu served as a buffet if booked in advance. For those who can’t make it to the festival, Sebastian says that they will be adding the dishes to their menu at Swastha and will also be introducing a range of healthy burgers and pizzas.

Time: 1 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11 pm.

Contact: 8281638224/9847064891