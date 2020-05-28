KSMDMC: 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of mango to be harvested in June

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) had made arrangements to supply mangoes through the post office and was able to sell 24,000 boxes. The corporation is hoping to sell the mango crop from Kolar and Chikkaballapura regions at the annual mango mela. “We have written to the State Government to give us permission to hold the mela in June, as 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of mango will be harvested,” says CG Nagaraj, Managing Director, KSMDMC.

“Badami (Alphonso) and Totapuri are the mainstays, and there will be lesser quantities of Benishan, Mallika, Raspuri and Sakreguthi. All these are grown in 44,000 hectares in Kolar and 14,000 hectares in Chikakballapura. We want to help farmers, so we will follow strict distancing norms during the mela as well, if the Government gives us permission.”

Farmer organisations have revealed that Badami, Kesar and Raspuri mangoes from Ramanagara is almost over for the season. “Since we will soon receive Totapuri in bulk, we will send a major portion of the crop to NDDP’s co-operative, Safal at Kannamangala near Whitefield, for machined pulp extractions for the jam and juice industry.”

While the arrangements to distribute mangoes and other horticulture produce during the lockdown was a huge task for horticulture organisations in Karnataka, there was added trouble for mango growers in Dharwad. The district that covers nearly 12,000 hectares was hit by thunderstorms over the last two weeks. “The rain and the gusty winds damaged our ready-to-harvest Badami (Alphonso) mango in Kundgol, Kalgahtagi, Dharwad and Hubballi taluks and Shiggaon in Haveri district,” says Basappa Mulgund, a farmer from Huballi taluk. “The soaring temperatures brought down the yield and the rain and wind blew away the crops. Even sapota trees were uprooted,” says Mulgund who has a three-acre orchard in Unkal village.

The drastic dip in market pricing is due to farmers’ lack of access to markets, according to S Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chancellor, UAS-GKVK. “The first round of mango crops came from Ramanagara in April and the beginning of May. We helped the farmers deal directly with consumers in Bengaluru. Farmers, with staff from UAS, sold their produce in Hebbal, Sahakarnagar, Judicial Layout and Jakkur. With the lockdown extended to May 31, we are working to help distribute farm produce coming from Kolar.”

The Agri War Unit set up at UAS-GKVK is getting ready to help distribute nearly six tonnes of farm produce from Kolar. “Apart from mango, grapes, vegetables, butter fruit, water melon and pineapple will also be available.”

UAS-GKVK helped farmers get paddy and pulses seeds during the pre-monsoon. “We reached them to villagers free of cost.” Prasad says UAS-GKVK will soon take up re-organisation of agri-zones in the State as there have been vast variations of rainfall. “This will help us advice farmers on what crops they can grow depending on the type of soil, rainfall and humidity in the region.”

