What went down at 2019’s Freedom Oil The Hindu Cookery King finale

The finale of the ‘Freedom Oil The Hindu Cookery King’ competition held at the Lemon Tree Premier at Hitec City was an amalgamation of food, flavour and fun. The nine contestants who made it to the finals upped their game by bringing a wide range of dishes to the table.

Despite their different professional backgrounds, all the participants showed great gusto in carefully curating their plates with a dash of personality to present to the judges. The contestants faced a few challenging situations but eventually improvised and presented their effort successfully. The culinary affair saw men making traditional vegetarian Indian dishes, desserts, International cuisine, and some well-known non-vegetarian specials.

Apart from the enticing smell of all the ingredients in the air, the presentation played a big role in everyone’s counters. While some brought carved tomatoes and carrots, some brought carefully designed watermelons and candles, making it a tough call for the judges to decide their candidature. A few men decided to stick to their strengths and made comfort food, which they’re familiar with, while some men went on to experiment with new textures and ingredients making the event a cultural and a culinary mix.

Prasanta Sahoo, an IT professional in the city, brought a tinge of Odisha to the event. He made Tarana and Goti Bhendi which are authentic dishes from his hometown. “We often cook this food at home. I’m from Odisha and It’s important for me to bring my home food to the table. We make Tarana only once a year. My wife and mother prepare Goti Bhendi every time I go back home. I learned how to make it from them,” he says.

Sai Swaroop, who eventually won the competition made Xacuti, a complex Goan dish. Swaroop experimented with international flavours with an elaborate presentation in his first round. His live cooking station this time was bustling with rose petals, fruit carvings, and candles which definitely added to the ambiance. “The name (xacuti) sounded so different and I explored it. I want to be different from others. There is strong competition this time. I can see it on everyone’s tables,” Swaroop says.

Vasudevan Gnana Gandhi, Padma Shri awardee at The Hindu Cookery King Contest | Photo Credit: Varun Kumar Mukhia

Vasudevan Gnana Gandhi, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his work as a scientist in the past, was one of the participants in the competition. He made Idiyappam kothu curry, a traditional dish from Kerala made of rice with a side of mutton stew. His other dish, Brinjal Golden Ring, is curated and perfected by him for the judges to taste. “Apart from my professional work, I love to cook. I help my wife every morning with breakfast. I believe that it’s a combined effort. She used to cut, I used to cook. I’m very curious about experimenting with new things, that’s how the brinjal dish came about. And since I lived in Kerala for many years, Idiyappam is a must,” he adds.

The five judges asserted that they recognise the value of how home-cookedcan do wonders. “This is great exposure for me as a chef. We only judge professional chefs but something like this is so encouraging,” says chef Deepak from Mercure hotels.

Chef Majumdar from Greek Park hotel says that he was impressed with the variety that the contestants brought to the table in the preliminary round and is waiting to see what they have made today. “I’m looking forward to seeing how differently they have presented their dishes this time,” adds Majumdar.

“Last time the variety we saw was great but some of them definitely stood out. We gave the contestants a few suggestions too. Many came up with new and innovative dishes and it’s a great learning experience for us as chefs. Also, hygiene plays a big part in understanding how well someone is doing. The stakes are a bit higher this time,” confirms chef Sambhav from LemonTree hotels. Chef Prabhakar from Siesta Hi-Tech asserts the importance of authenticity to the food everyone plates.

The Hindu Cookery King 2019 contest | Photo Credit: Varun Kumar Mukhia

Abinash Nayak, the first runner up, says, “I’m feeling great right now. It’s an amazing initiative. Men do cook well and it’s a great platform for them.”

Shalab Sharma, Senior Marketing Manager, Freedom Health Cooking Oil was happy that the participants are not just innovating but also adopting healthy cooking methods, which is commendable.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with the winners at The Hindu Cookery King Contest 2019 | Photo Credit: Varun Kumar Mukhia

Film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was the event’s chief guest. A man of few words, he shares, “I have never been to a competition like this. It’s nice to see that men are also interested in cooking . I have never cooked much in my life but looking at these guys, it’s very evident that it’s not the case with them. Maybe one small reason will make a winner different from the rest, I don’t know what it is,” he says, adding that a platform like this can take such talents of young men from various backgrounds forward.