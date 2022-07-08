Daily Quiz | On World Chocolate Day
V V Ramanan July 08, 2022 11:36 IST
Updated:
July 08, 2022 11:39 IST
A quiz on chocolate on the occasion of World Chocolate Day.
1.
The name chocolate comes from the Aztec Nahuatl word 'Xocolatl'. What does the native word translate to?
2.
Which West African nation is the largest producer of cocoa accounting for nearly 40% of the global output?
3.
'_____ Cacao' is the binomial name for the plant from which we get cocoa. Fill in the blank with the word that means 'food of the gods' which is also the name of a popular eatery chain in India.
4.
Chocolate lovers should be grateful to the Briton Joseph Fry for what innovation?
Answer :
Solid/bar chocolate
5.
What are Criollo, Forastero and Trinitario, and Nacional?
Answer :
The four main varieties of cacao
6.
In the much-loved Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in which type of chocolate bar does Charlie Bucket find his golden ticket?
Answer :
Wonka’s Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight
7.
Which popular brand was named after the favourite horse of the Mars family known for chocolate-making?
