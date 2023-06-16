June 16, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 04:44 pm IST

A cocktail with kanji? Meet Naughty Hotty, a signature cocktail at Watsons, the new pub at International Hotel in Kochi. Apart from kanji, it also has vodka, coriander and chilli. The Bengaluru pub chain has entered Kerala with drinks made specifically for the Malayali client such as clarified Sharjah (brandy infused with banana), Pacha Manga Mary (vodka with tones of raw mango) and Suleimani, which is gin based.

Ashley D’ Cruz, the Operations Manager, explains that they are introducing the concept of a friendly neighbourhood pub in Kerala, where the bars so far have not been inclusive spaces welcoming of non-drinkers, women and families.

The red door at the entrance leads to a large well-designed, free-flowing space. The central arrangement is a quiet water fountain, Mexican sombrero-inspired lights and high chair seating. A well-stocked bar lies beyond. The area opens into a compact dance floor with a DJ’s console. We move further into a naturally lit space with a pool table and cosy seating arrangements in partitioned cubicles. Seating for four people and larger circular tables are spread out on the opposite side, which opens out into a small outdoor and smokers’ area. Lively numbers from a classic retro selection fill the lounge and the management plans to host Karaoke and Salsa nights.

The bar can seat 160 people and its menu caters to a wide range: “from those in the 20s to older people in their 60s,” says Ashley, adding that they have introduced a special drinks and food menu for their launch. The food includes canapes and finger food as well as the popular and comforting peanut masala and French fries. The main courses are elaborately sourced from Indian and Continental dishes.

A final word on the pricing. With a beer with finger food costing ₹400, Watsons is easy on the wallet. ““We come from a highly competitive market,” says Ashley, as an explanation for their “pocket-friendly” rates.

(Venue: Opposite Chennai Silks., Veekshanam Road, Timings 11am-11pm; For reservations: 8050051123)