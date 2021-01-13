Food

Talking temple foods with Shoba Narayan and Rakesh Raghunathan

When two people who have made it their life’s mission to document food history and tradition meet, there’s plenty for them to talk about. In a recent Zoom interaction for The Hindu Weekend, author Shoba Narayan and chef and TV host Rakesh Raghunathan compared notes on how religious, agricultural and social practices were interlinked in various parts of India.

Also Read
Paal payasam being prepared at the Ambalapuzha Temple

Finding faith in sacred meals

 

Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 11:36:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/talking-temple-foods-with-shoba-narayan-and-rakesh-raghunathan/article33565321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY