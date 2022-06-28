Taking lemonade, seriously, MBA Limbupaniwala

MBA Limbupaniwala, a lemonade cart by Arif Hussain’s is shot at being an example of a small-scale startup

MBA Limbupaniwala by Md Arif Husain at Basheerbagh is a lemonade stall. This business graduate started the stall as an example of small business startup. He sells 7 flavours of lemonade | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Mohammed Arif Hussain is popular as MBA Limbupaniwala in Hyderabad. The reason is simple enough: soon after completing a course in business entrepreneurship, he decided to set up a cart to sell nimbu pain (the desi lemonade) and was greeted with comments of “Is this what you want to do after a business administration course?’ or ‘How will we tell people you sell nimbu pani on the street?’ He didn’t let that discourage him; he saw it as an example of a startup and entrepreneurship, a fulfilment of the goal of his online course on business studies and entrepreneurship program.

Why did he name his stall MBA Limbupaniwala? “MBA is a degree that makes you a master of business administration. Since I wanted to be an example to small startup ventures, I called it MBA Limbupani (combination of lemon and nimbu ) wala.”

He first invested in a motorable thela (cart) that would hold all the paraphernalia to make nimbu pani. One can find his lemonade cart at Basheerbagh, opposite Ohri’s restaurant. He had recently set up stall at Jashn-e-bazaar and was open of the stalls that did brisk business.

“I decided to sell lemonade after doing market research on roadside local drinks. Many stalls sell lemonade or pudina pain, but a lot of people avoid it due to hygiene concerns.” Arif uses packaged water to make lemonade and serves it in a 200ml disposable glass.

Arif says he used the whole of 2021 to chalk out a plan. This involved looking at different business models. After he decided on selling lemonade on a cart, he wanted to think of the flavours, the logo, colours and all that is required to make people take notice of his thela. “The most important part was to make a tasty lemonade. I tried 37 lemonade recipes and perfected seven,” says Arif. Arif started his business in February with just one flavour - masala. As his customers grew, he introduced other flavours.

MBA Limbupaniwala is a lemonade stall by Md Arif Husain at Basheerbagh | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

“My friends have been very supportive My friend Mohammed Wahid Husain stands and assists me with my lemonade business.”

With the growing popularity, Arif is invited to set up stalls at exhibitions and parties. “When such requests come, I just need to pack things and move,” he beams.