Drama unlimited at Proxy Bar and Cafe

Drama unfolds at Proxy Bar and cafe in Kondapur. Except for a glass of water nothing here is served without a dash of smoke. If you think smoke is passé, then expect your beverage, being served in a glass, covered in a stunning coloured powder. Not too keen of powders in your food? How about a dressing of a scented edible flower? Amid this, the showstopper has to be the main course — chicken curry that comes with a blanket of ash-less and smokeless fire.

Proxy Bar is a glass house and surprisingly with the rising temperature it wasn’t stifling. The outdoor seating minus the air-con too didn’t seem a bad choice. Since I wanted to laze on a couch I chose to be seated indoors. I noticed larger groups of diners (mostly office crowd) preferring the longer tables with high chairs.

Proxy is all about fusion food that makes a dramatic entry to your table. Also, considering the cocktails served here are something to look forward to, this place is what you might want to consider to hangout with your girlfriends or a with the bunch of friends who have a good appetite for food and is appreciative of foot-tapping music.

Since I was famished I ordered for their signature prawn fritters in the poutine section. The butter-garlic prawn poutine will be a delight for those who love potatoes. The prawns are served over a bed of potato fritters that are more addictive and are best as a dish to be passed around the table.

Since the chef recommended their version of KFC, I went for that as well. KFC is Kerala fried Chicken with the masala dust on top as a garnish and the fried curry leaves giving it a very homely feel.

The menu at this bar and cafe offers everything from burgers, dimsums, pasta, baked specialities, pizzas and offers roti-naans and rice with curries as well. The menu is planned in such a way that everyone in a group will have something to order.

In the menu what you should definitely avoid is the Andhra fish curry with onion-ghee pulao. This dish is served with dried bonito flakes which has a pungent taste. Stay away especially, if dry fish isn’t your No 1 preference. Otherwise, it is the rice that is flavourful, the fish and curry was anything but Andhra. Making up for this is the ‘Railway mutton curry’ that is served with laccha paratha/naan. The meat disintegrates the moment you put it you mouth. The curry is a burst of amazing flavours that are mild but come together to create a symphony in your mouth. There is a gongura mutton curry as well on the menu. Personally, I would have preferred it sour by a few more notches. Proxy’s version however cannot be dismissed. Especially while enjoying a cocktail like the super flavourful tai tai.

Proxy according to me is an apt place for a mindless fun over tons of finger food. Having said that main course shouldn’t be written off. However, it might be a bit too much of food if you want to pack most of it over one lunch or dinner.

Address: Proxy bar and cafe, 2-91/9, Laxmi Cyber City Ln, Laxmi Cyber City, Whitefields, Kothaguda, Hyderabad