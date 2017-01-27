On a treasure hunt

This is the season of madness in Connaught Place. I went there some weeks ago when it seemed that every shop along with its brother was seeking to entice buyers with a mega sale. I inched my way through CP, went past Palika Bazaar and was struck by an idea. I had heard about a korma shop in Palika and had always wanted to try out its fare. One day when the traffic wasn’t this manic, I promised myself, I’d come back for a look – and a taste of its famed meat dishes.

Then, just a few days ago, I was again in the neighbourhood and thought it was time I looked up Peshawari Dhaba – as the eatery is known. It was a weekday, but the traffic was manageable. So I parked on Janpath, and went down Palika Bazaar from Gate No. 7. You’ll find a lane right there with a few eateries.

I spotted Peshawari Dhaba and found that the place was still to open, though I had read that it functioned from 12 to 4 p.m., and then again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. But I wasn’t the only one standing in front of the closed eatery at 12.30 p.m. that day. Quite a few regulars were there, eagerly licking their chops and waiting for place to open. One poor fellow couldn’t wait any more and went to the vegetarian eatery next to it and had his lunch. I took a short walk, and when I returned, in 15 minutes or so, I found that two deghs had been placed on a small table in front, and there was a nice whiff of aromas in the air.

A dish at Peshwari Dhaba

It’s a small place, with planks on the side for those who wish to eat there. Two boards on two sides of the eatery list their dishes and the prices. Peshawari Dhaba serves only chicken and mutton korma. On Thursdays and Sundays, saag meat is on the menu, too. I was there on a non-saag meat day, so I asked for a full plate of chicken korma (₹200 for full; ₹100 for a half plate) and half a plate of lamb korma (₹140). You can buy two rotis for ₹10 , and if you more, it’s ₹15 for two.

Peshawari Dhaba has been there for 18 years. The earlier boss, Naresh Mehra, is no more. The place is now run by a gentleman called Gouri Shankar. It’s known for its kormas for two reasons – one, there are not too many small eateries in central Delhi where you get a good korma; and two, the kormas are a bit different from the usual fare.

I picked up my fare and took it home for lunch. The chicken korma had four large pieces of chicken in it, and the meat korma had two healthy chunks of lamb in the gravy. The khamiri roti was thick and soft, and soaked up the gravies of the two dishes. The chicken korma was not bad, I thought, but I found myself digging more and more into the gravy of the lamb korma. The meat itself was soft (though the piece was large) and the gravy was delicious – somewhat grainy, a bit sweet, well spiced but surprisingly not very greasy. I don’t quite think it’s a Peshawari korma – but it tastes good!

The saag meat is said to be exceptionally good, so I plan to go back there another day, mad traffic notwithstanding. There’s treasure to be mined there.

Add: Shop No. S-5, Palika Bazaar

Tel: 011-66724302