Nostalgia for a bygone era

Four artists, two evenings and endless classical melodies, the Indian Music Conference is a blast from the past. Almost 50 years ago, music festivals used to be referred to as ‘music conferences’. These festivals were an unforgettable experience for music lovers. The Indian Music Conference’s third edition has been created to relive the older times and give today’s youth a chance to experience the same headiness associated with classical music concerts.

Expanding reach

“After interacting with artists throughout the years, we realised how much they longed for the carefree pace that used to exist in the older times. These conferences would go on for a while. The artists could listen to each other peacefully and nobody was in a hurry,” says Nandini Mahesh, Director of Banyan Tree Events. Over the years, Banyan Tree has built numerous platforms to spotlight artists and art forms.

A noticeable feature of today’s event is the location – Vashi, a result of Banyan Tree engaging citizens that reside outside of inner-city limits. “We have worked in 18 cities and have realised that people from extended cities like Vashi are always unable to make the trip to locations in the centre of the city. We wanted to take good music to their doorsteps,” says Mahesh. She adds, “If I look at it from the perspective of a music-lover, I would be over the moon. The line-up is very interesting.”

Targeting younger listeners

Vocalist Devaki Pandit and legendary sitar player Ustad Shujaat Khan will be the main feature on the first day. Banyan Tree also runs the Tender Roots initiative, that identifies young talent. Sarod player Roopak Naigaonkar who is part of the initiative will be the opening act for the day. The second day features santoor player Rahul Sharma and vocalist Rahul Deshpande along with Megha Rawoot, a young sitar player also discovered through the Tender Roots programme. Naigaonkar and Rawoot’s participation is to encourage the participation of a younger audience.

“I love Rahul Sharma’s renditions. Ustaad Shujaat Khan is never in a hurry to impress his audience and takes them along on the soulful journey. Devaki Pandit is such a thinking artist and each presentation is brilliant. Likewise, Rahul Deshpande is so talented, each time he outdoes himself,” emphasises Mahesh.

Pandit has developed a unique style of singing and a popular track she is well known for is ‘Woh To Hai Albela’ for the movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na (1994). Khan, a sitar player from the Imdadkhani gharana, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for his work with the band Ghazal with Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor. Deshpande is the grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande – a Hindustani classical vocalist renowned for his contribution to natya sangeet popular in Maharashtra music and theatre circles. He is also a judge on Zee Marathi’s popular reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Little Champs. Sharma plays the santoor and is also a vocalist. Some of his important collaborations are Namaste India, with Grammy Award-winning American saxophonist Kenny G, an album that reached the number two position on Billboard world charts.

The Indian Music Conference, November 9 and 10 at the CIDCO Auditorium, Vashi at 6 p.m.