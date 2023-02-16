February 16, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

If you love south Indian food, especially the fiery hot Telugu cuisine, then Krishna’s Kitchen (KK) will make you smile.

As we enter, we find the restaurant bustling with diners who have a special affinity for Telugu cuisine. Mind you, KK is not a place for a relaxed conversation. Here, people relish their food as they proceed from one course to another and leave.

The starters here are impressive. Take the case of the Keema mirchi bajji, Pandumrichi tangdi kebab and Andhra fish fry. The Keema mirchi bajji comes piping hot with a spicy minced keema stuffing; for small eaters, two mirchis can be a meal . The Pandumrichi tangdi kebab is pleasantly hot, without being fiery or dry. The fresh red chilli it is prepared with lends its unique flavour and there is a slight touch of onion and masala gravy. This can be the ideal side dish with steamed rice and plain dal.

Another interesting starter is the Avakaya Kodi Kebab., a boneless chicken starter with the flavour of the famous Andhra avakaya (mango pickle). With the wide variety of south Indian starters, one could be tempted to skip the main course. KK also serves some mean Mutton keema balls, Velluli Kodi Vepudu (garlic chicken fry). Those who love prawns will enjoy the perfectly cooked, easy-on-spice Royyala vepudu (prawn fry).

The eatery takes pride in its Seema Namsam Biryani and Avakaya Mudda Pappu. A staple combo of plain cooked pigeon peas, soft steamed rice and avakaya is presented as a dish here. Mixed well and served with a dollop of ghee, all one has to do is eat. This is not for those who enjoy non-spicy food but for those who love it hot and spicy, it is soul food.

The other dish relished at KK is the sambar rice; the slightly sweet, mushy comfort food, served with a side of appalams is a bestseller.

Service at KK is pretty prompt. The kitchen staff ensures the food reaches your table in less than 10 minutes. No surprise then that KK is a much sought-after lunch destination for officers too.

Seema mamsam biryani, another KK bestseller, is a biryani with a difference. Made with a paste that mostly consists of fresh chillies, this biryani’s masala is greenish and pleasantly moist and mushy. Though it is served with the usual mirchi ka salan and raita, I feel this biryani does not need a side dish at all.

Krishna’s Kitchen Where: Madhapur main road What: Telugu speciality food When: Lunch and dinner Table for two: ₹1,500 plus tax