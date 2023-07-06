Hawker Chan brings Singapore street food to Chennai

July 06, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Hawker Chan was best known as the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant. Now, the founder of this iconic stall, Hon Meng brings his signature dishes from the bustling streets of Singapore to Chennai. He will showcase his culinary expertise through his famous Liao Fan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice, Pork Char Siew and a range of seafood delicacies at The Leela Palace in Chennai on July 7 and 8. This food festival aims to show the culinary heritage of Singaporean cuisine with influences from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and other Southeast Asian cultures.

“As Indian travellers increasingly seek out culinary adventures on their holidays and business trips, Singapore, considered a culinary haven, offers varied and immersive food experiences to satiate their tastebuds,” says GB Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board. Over the years, the popularity of Singaporean-street food has transcended geographical boundaries as bowls of hearty Laksa, juicy satays with peanut sauce and Milo shakes make their way into menus across the globe. Despite serving on streets and in market complexes, Hawkers in Singapore are known to deliver flavourful delights and are recognised for their consistency.

Hawker Chan set up shop at the Chinatown Complex Market Food Centre in Singapore in 2009. In 2016, he became the first hawker to be awarded a Michelin star and holds the record for being the Cheapest eatery being awarded one Michelin star. He started his culinary journey at the age of 15 where he trained under a chef from Hong Kong who taught him the Soya Sauce Chicken Rice recipe which later would become his flagship dish.

Today his franchise has been set up at 12 locations across Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Philippines, Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates. While his eatery lost its Michelin star two years back, it retained its Bib Gourmand position in the Singapore Michelin awards ceremony 2023 which was held last week.

At Spectra, The Leela Palace, Chennai on July 7 and 8 from 7pm onwards. Cover for one: ₹4250++(without alcohol) and ₹4750++ (including alcohol).