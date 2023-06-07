HamberMenu
Go mango-picking in Chennai at The Great Mango Festival

Try pooris with aam ras or take part in a mango eating contest at the third edition of The Great Mango Festival in Chennai.

June 07, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Snehal Tulsaney, Aditi Viswanathan
Heaps of mangoes at The Great Mango Festival

Heaps of mangoes at The Great Mango Festival

Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism returns with its third edition of The Great Mango Festival, promising a day of fun for enthusiasts of this exotic king of fruits. Held on June 11, 18, and 25 at their farm in Guduvanchery, this festival is packed with activities not limited to mango picking, a mango-infused breakfast, mango-eating competitions, and traditional games, at their scenic 60-year-old mango orchard. 

Inspired by the cherry, pumpkin, and strawberry picking festivals across the world, Hanu Reddy Farms puts its own Indian spin on fruit festivals to celebrate the popular summer fruit. “Mangoes are so ingrained into our culture. Whether it’s on our jewellery, food, or decoration on our fabric… it’s such a celebrated fruit. So why aren’t we putting it on our map?” says Nithya Reddy, an organiser of the festival. She says that the festival aims to promote Indian mango tourism.

Is the Rajapalayam sappattai the tastiest mango of all time?

“It’s a very wholesome affair, with between 750 and 1,000 visitors a day. Usually, many families come by to get away from the city and spend the day under lush mango trees. There’s always something for everyone here!” 

The festival aims to provide a farm experience for city folk who would like to try their hand at ploughing, bullock cart rides and planting paddy.

Fresh mangoes at the festival

Fresh mangoes at the festival

It also promises a spread with infusions of mangoes in their menu right from the thenga manga Sundal to the classic poori with aam ras. They will also have a petting zoo and cooking workshops with chefs Shri Bala, Chinmaya Arjun Raja, and Rakesh Raghunathan.

Their 156-foot long table, that one can dine on, is made from felled Casuarina and Eucalyptus wood from 2016’s devastating Cyclone Vardah as they wish to create value from waste.

Tickets are priced at ₹1,899 for adults and ₹1,499 for children. Visitors are expected to pay for the mangoes they pick. Call 9962755823 for details or book on hanureddymangotourism.com.

Bullock cart ride.

Bullock cart ride.

