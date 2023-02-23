HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home chefs showcase their skills on delivery platform

FoodHosts is a platform for home cooks who offer different cuisines with non-commercial kitchen food

February 23, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Srujana

Srujana | Photo Credit: Noah Severino

Home delivery of food is probably one of the best things technology has gifted us. Hyderabad-based FoodHosts.in is a platform that offers food you cannot find in restaurants. Made by city-based home cooks, the dishes vary from regional specialities and Mediterranean cuisine to Continental and American.  

Food by The Kitchen table

Food by The Kitchen table

Initiated in March 2021 with 15 cooks, the idea was to connect a select range of independent artisan cooks to food lovers. FoodHosts.in founder, 29-year-old Srujana Kanumuri, explains, “I want to offer home cooks a platform to showcase their skill. Food aggregators offer almost the same dishes. We are not just offering non-commercial food to diners, but also empowering home cooks to become foodpreneurs. We handle their operations while they work their magic in the kitchen. This has resulted in discovering several hidden gems among cooks and dishes.” 

How to order

Food by The Kitchen table

Food by The Kitchen table

From the platform’s browser page, you can select dishes from the home cooks listed according to their speciality, mention your preferred delivery date (works on pre-order) and make your payment. The platform takes care of the pickup from the cooks and delivery to the customer. 

Pre-order is mandatory as home cooks make the food in small batches. Currently, the platform has close to 30 home cooks.     

Entrepreneurial dreams

Patishapta from Chakraborty’s kitchen

Patishapta from Chakraborty’s kitchen

Home cook Urmi Chakraborty (Chakraborty’s kitchen) says the platform has fulfilled her dream of being an entrepreneur. Even though the 58-year-old loves cooking and has been cooking on orders for a select group of friends, she did not know how to reach a bigger clientele. Urmi says, “This platform has helped me deliver food across Hyderabad and Secunderabad. More than the business, it is the love that pours in from customers that makes me the happiest. I have repeat customers for typical Bengali dishes such as macher kalia, patishapta, kach kolar kofta and basanti pulao and a lot more.

Talking about what made her start Foodhost, Srujana says, “I was working in business marketing in Canada. On moving back to India at the end of 2020, I wanted to do something on my own and I saw the void in the organised platform for home cooks. It took me a couple of months to identify home cooks and bring them on board. The most important criterion for this was to list people who offer food that is not available in the commercial space and do small batch-cooking and stay professional,” she adds. 

Drawbacks? Being home cooks, they usually have to work with a limited number of orders. “We cannot force anyone to scale up because when they sign up, we do not give them an assurance of a number of daily orders. Plus when they go on vacations, like other food aggregators we too mention ‘unserviceable currently’,” explains Srujana.

Each home cook has a name for their kitchen, some go by their own names. 

Roshni and her husband Errol Nathan joined the community in 2021 as ‘The Kitchen Table’. Roshni says it is nice to get feedback and joy that people express through their messages on the platform. “Having worked in the F&B industry for over a decade, I always encountered people who look for something special and different Restaurants have certain restrictions because they have to go by a menu. These restrictions ease up with a platform like Foodhosts, which offers multiple choices of non-commercial cuisines through home cooks.” The Nathans specialise in Goan, Mangalorean, Anglo-Indian and Continental cuisines. 

Srujana says they are yet to reach out to the outskirts of the city where the delivery services are still not in place. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.