Parcelled up with tasty soul at The Himalayan Café

It’s not everyday you find that special hole-in-the-wall restaurant to which you keep returning without a second thought. And I have been lucky enough to find this at the microscopic The Himalayan Café. The busyness of Sri Ram Nagar is enough to make you miss it because, well, there’s no board. Make your way up a dimly-lit staircase and simply follow the fragrance of fresh garlic and stir-fries and you’ll find yourself gunning for space in the tiny space that is THC.

The interiors aren’t much to write about but if you’re lucky enough to grab a seat, you’re practically audience to the flurry of food-prep in the kitchen. Some work on the parcelling of the dumplings, a few chop up ingredients with unbelievable ease, others toss ingredients in a large and reflective wok, and one supervises the entire chain of command. And all of this is done with easy smiles and welcoming hospitality.

Tasty endeavours

Meet Vasudev Singh, the founder of THC, and you’ll understand why the place has its charm. “I used to work at Google,” he explains, “but showing Hyderabad 100% authentic momos and other dishes has always been my dream.” I text a couple of friends that I’m at THC and they reply instantly, “Try the pork momos!” and “The noodles are to-die-for!”

The Himalayan Café USP Hand-made momos

Hand-made momos Where Sri Ram Nagar, Kondapur

Sri Ram Nagar, Kondapur Cost for two Approx ₹750

Before I dig into a platter of six pork momos, I inspect the translucent parcelling and watch the steam from the pork and other ingredients inside plump up the dumpling in an appetising way. I shove one in my mouth, rather inelegantly, and bite down. The bursts of flavour and juice are enough to have me savouring the thoughtfully-balanced levels of salt and spice. But as good momos do, the work of the chef has let the pork do all the performing in this yummy concerto of flavours. The sauces which accompany the appetisers at THC are honestly worth taking home too.

A friend of mine texts, urging me, “Find out how they prep it!”

The khow suey at The Himalayan Café | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

Vasudev then brings out a few chicken dishes, not too eager to feed me till I end up having a food coma. But with cuisine such as this, it’s not possible, I later find. The chicken starters are richly tasty and are enough to go with a cold beer or soda pop.

Speaking of drinks, be sure to bring your own or have one of the boys pop to the nearest supermarket and pick up a beverage. Yes, this place requires quite a bit of pro-activity on your part.

After a chat with Vasudev, a server brings out a well-stacked dish: khow suey. The smile on his face tells me I’m in for a treat and he’s right. The fragrance of the coconut melding with spice is hypnotic and the toppings are plentiful: fried onions, eggs, peanuts, coriander, chilli flakes and more.

A good khow suey will feel like a meal on its own and will have even the most timid diner digging in with gusto. And THC achieves this.