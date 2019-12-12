Everyone’s cup of tea

In any corner of India, a cup of tea will always be a conversation-starter and an ice-breaker. Karan Shah, Director of Society Tea understands this very well. His company has thrived for over a century, but Shah believes now is the right time to take things a notch higher with their very first tea café named, Tea Terminal.

Located near Horniman Circle, the café’s wooden tables and even a Japanese tea ceremony-style seating area will instantly get anyone in the mood for a cuppa. “The best tea that a person has is the morning tea at home. The idea was to offer the same experience and quality outside houses. We are just bringing the passion people have for tea to the café format. We believe the market is ready for a good cup of tea,” says Shah.

Simple and sweet

Tea Terminal’s menu is simple with a quite a few options that aren’t overwhelming. This includes regular tea (₹49), classics such as Assam (₹99), Earl Grey (₹99) and iced variants that eschew processed sugar. Our glass of Rose Licorice iced tea (₹149) is refreshing without being a syrupy pre-mix. The establishment offers customisations with the addition of ginger or elaichi. The ginger lemongrass milk tea (₹49) being our favourite from the section.

Except for his morning cup of milk tea, Shah prefers to have herbal teas brewed fresh and his tea house’s offering reflects that. “Every morning when I walk into my office I ask for a hot cup of water and make my personal blend, it’s ceremonial.” The curated list (each for ₹149) includes Immuni-Tea (white tea leaves, red clover, peppermint, elderberry fruits, lemon balm, ginger, licorice, thyme and mint); Triphala and Mint tea (senna and star anise); and Happy Glow (green tea, rosebuds, chrysanthemum, rhubarb almonds, licorice flakes, rose petals and lemon balm).

Eat street

When it comes to the munchies, the choices are limited, but future plans include an expansion. Nibbles include khari (₹49), bun maska (₹49), and tea caramel custard (₹79) which is a must-try. Other chai-time fried favourites such as vadas (₹119 and try their pillowy brown pavs), kaanda bhajiyas (₹119), dhokla pakoda (₹149) all of which can be had together in the Desi-Fondue Platter (₹269).

Though fried, none of the food is greasy without skimping on the taste. “We consulted our restaurateur friends and asked them where they go for their kaanda bhajiyas and missal,” smiles Shah. If tea with sandwiches is your preferred combo, try their Pav-Wich with stuffing such as paneer (₹209) or thecha and cheese (₹189). Just in case you need something more filling, they also offer large plates such as the Misal Pav Platter (₹209) and a Bisi Bele Bhaat Platter (₹199).

Tea Terminal, Kala Ghoda; time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Phone: 9820050591