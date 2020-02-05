Craving baklava or babka? Get this and more at The Rolling Scones

The thing that drew Siddharth Parmar and Shruti Dwivedi together was a love of travel and food. It was while celebrating Shruti’s birthday in Venice that they experienced the turning point: a tiramisu that blew their minds. On their return to Bengaluru, the couple who has been married for three years now, hunted high and low but a similar tasting tiramisu proved elusive.

“These desserts, which you might term gourmet, weren’t easily available. There was a gap in the market. We just talked about it but we didn’t think we would actually do anything about it. But slowly Siddharth started cooking and experimenting,” says Shruti, who works as an analyst in Flipkart.

And so around Christmas time in 2018, The Rolling Scones was born (the name comes from Siddharth’s love for one band in particular). Initially, operated from their house in Whitefield, as orders went up, Siddharth moved operations to a kitchen outside, operating on a delivery model.

On the menu are 16 dishes from across the world, including babka (Poland), baklava (Turkey), pasteis de nata (Portugal), dark chocolate layered cake (Belgium), pavlova (New Zealand), crème brulee and mille feuille (both from France), Tarta de Santiago and flan (both from Spain), cannoli and, of course, the tiramisu, (both from Italy).

Says Siddharth, who manages everything pretty much on his own, from cooking to delivery, “I started cooking fairly late in life; around six or seven years ago. This translated to trying my hand at baking, starting with a pizza and then eventually moving to desserts.”

As for the desserts that made it to the menu, he says, “I must have made each dessert at least five times before putting it there. It takes a lot of experimentation and weighing the ingredients to get the right taste or consistency. For example, the tiramisu, which is something that is close to our hearts (we still reminisce about it), I made it more than eight times before putting it on the menu. Traditionally, it’s made with uncooked egg yolk but that would not work here in India. So, I had to experiment a lot to do away with the eggs altogether.”

On what his future plans are, he says, “Some fine day, five or six years from now, I want to be in a position where I have a café in Bangalore. I’m basically working towards that. I don’t want to rush it; I’m being very slow but very steady. I haven’t hired anyone because I don’t want to degrade the quality of the products.”

Prices start at ₹180 for a single serving of tiramisu and go up to ₹800 for a 750 grams cake (eggless). Orders need to be placed at least one day in advance. Visit therollingscones,biz, their Instagram page or call 8884808612. Home delivery is available.