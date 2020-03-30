Working out from home? Make use of your furniture

The bed: Suitable for restorative exercises like leg raises (pictured here), legs up the wall, seated forward bend, reclining bound angle pose.
The wall: Suitable for wall sits, wall plank, standing push-ups

The staircase: Suitable for the step up, calf raises, running up and walking down (make sure you walk down, or else you may get injured; alternate with walking up and walking down).

The couch: Suitable for ab crunches, tricep dips, reverse lunges, incline and decline push-ups, toe grabbing (without bending legs, sitting at the edge of the couch)




