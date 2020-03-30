Working out from home? Make use of your furniture

1/11

The bed: Suitable for restorative exercises like leg raises (pictured here), legs up the wall, seated forward bend, reclining bound angle pose. Photo: Sreejith R Kumar

The wall: Suitable for wall sits, wall plank (pictured here), standing push-ups Photo: Sreejith R Kumar

The staircase: Suitable for the step up, calf raises (pictured here), running up and walking down (make sure you walk down, or else you may get injured; alternate with walking up and walking down). Photo: Sreejith R Kumar

The couch: Suitable for ab crunches (pictured here), tricep dips, reverse lunges, incline and decline push-ups, toe grabbing (without bending legs, sitting at the edge of the couch) Photo: Sreejith R Kumar

