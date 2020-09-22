Fitness

Watch | How to breath in and out

Unless we have asthma or a lung infection, breathing is something we take for granted. But according to Dr Sundeep Salvi, a pulmonologist in Pune, “breathing nourishes our body with oxygen that generates 90% of the body’s energy; only 10% comes from the food we eat and the water we drink.” The main problem, he says, is that we forget our natural way of breathing as we age, and breathe shallowly.

