Taking the green route

“Our focus has always been sustainable lifestyle and conscious living,” says Deepa Sekar, co-founder of makers and design community marketplace By Hand From The Heart. “In our upcoming edition, we bring together 42 designers and makers in the category of art, traditional and contemporary craft, ethical fashion, lifestyle products and artisanal food, who align with our vision.”

Deepa and Kshiti Davey, the other co-founder of the initiative, are bringing sculptures and architecture for the first time for the event. Masters Loft, a Chennai-based company founded by Ananthan Pillai, creates figurines and sculptures made using natural mineral components, “These compact figurines are ideal for homes and offices, and are affordable,” says Deepa. Hyderabad-based Nayantara Quader’s Trove Craft India will bring their Pichwai hand-painted décor and utilities, and are participating for the first time. KOL, a Thrissur brand owned by Nikhil Kunnath, a design graduate from IIT, will be presenting bamboo jewellery, writing implements, home utilities, and stationery.

“For our young audiences, we have Suta from Mumbai. Its founders Sujata and Taniya coordinate handloom saris with stylised blouses,” she says.

Deepa adds that under architecture, they showcase how interiors and home furnishings can also be a health hazard owing to the raw materials in them. “Coimbatore-based Bhutha by Srinath Gowtham will be focusing on clay as a viable alternative for the same and how it can be used for walls and other aspects.”

The pop-up will feature clothes and outfits for the just-born, toddlers, and kids. Aagghhoo from Bengaluru will bring infant wear and baby accessories, while Khela from Mumbai will present their range of children’s clothes and handmade shoes. Ishaavi comes with their slow fashion range in cotton, khadi and natural dyed silhouettes. Chennai-based Teori, will present its line of western wear made of traditional Indian textiles. They also have roped in a couple of other designers from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

“The Yellow Bag, founded by Krishnan from Madurai, who has been doing phenomenal work with cloth bags, is bringing cloth bags with natural dyes, designed and made by women,” concludes Deepa.

By Hand From The Heart is on February 7 and 8, 10 am to 9 pm, at Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden. Entry is free. For details, call 9840326354.