Breathing through a lockdown

I’m writing this piece an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s 21-day lockdown. The last time I was under lockdown was during vipassana, and that was only 10 days. I remember standing, peeking over the boundary wall of the small women’s compound in Dhamma Salila, Dehradun, watching a couple of trucks go by at a distance. How lucky they were to be free. I pledged I would never commit a crime because I didn’t want to be in jail. Not that I would. Obviously.

But it was also on that sixth night of vipassana that I felt bliss for no reason. We usually feel happy because of a promotion, a baby, new love, something from the outside. But here I was, lying in bed, eyes closed, a big smile on my face for no reason whatsoever. That day I understood why people chose to take sanyasa — if I could feel blissful in this way from within, I didn’t need anything external.

It is a roundabout way of saying that we have more than 10 days. A full three weeks or the required 21 days to form a new habit. During vipassana, we were meditating for about 10 hours a day. We were also not talking or looking at each other (or trying our best). We went through boredom, pain, anguish, trauma, sadness, glee, and peace all in a day’s work. Our last proper meal was at 11 am. Full disclosure: I did smuggle in a small bowl of muesli and a couple of paracetamols, which came in handy when I had migraines.

This time, however, it is different. We have 21 days with full connectivity, with food and at least some time to spare. Some of those things you wanted to do but never had the time can happen now. While most experts would suggest meditation, I disagree. If you’re already in a state of anxiety and depression, then, without the guidance of a meditation guru, you might multiply the negativity.

The journey within begins with the breath. Whether your mind is in another continent, on another person, or several months ahead in the future, your breath has the power to pull it back to the present. I recently recorded a series of podcasts called Holistic Healing with RedFM. For one episode, I was interviewing Mala Baruah, a meditation teacher based in Delhi. She advised that the moment you open your eyes in the morning, take 25 deep breaths, tracing its movement down your spine and back up. Instant peace.

When you’re stressed, the first thing you do is stop breathing. In this time of anxiety and uncertainty, nothing is more healing than breath work. The yogic practice of nadi-shodhana or alternate nostril breathing must be an essential daily habit. If after 21 days you emerge with the habit of practising only that, you will be transformed. Author, vaidya and alternative medicine expert, Dr Robert Svoboda, says that alternate nostril breathing for 20 minutes every day is enough in itself. It clears your nasal passages, increases energy, enhances immunity, calms your nervous system, and bestows clear, glowing skin.

In yoga, the correct sequence is asana, pranayama, then dhyana. We practice asana and attempt dhyana, but most of us lack the patience for pranayama. After you practice this for 20 minutes (change hands if one arm gets tired), sit for two minutes in silence. You won’t even need to make an attempt because meditation will happen naturally.

During this time, we need to form habits that can be sustained when life gets back to normal. If we aren’t transformed by this experience, our time is wasted. Positivity is a habit, as is drinking enough water and applying castor oil on lids and lashes. Use these days to heal and nourish. Oil your hair, try oil pulling, give yourself a face massage. The benefit of the home office is that work can happen simultaneously. Use your connectivity to educate yourselves and set personal goals. You will face your demons and feel the burn. But we need this to elevate our consciousness. Remember that even gold is made with fire. This is your time — make it golden.

Vasudha Rai was beauty director, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health. She blogs at vbeauty.co. She is also a certified yoga teacher and has been teaching at The Yoga Studio in Delhi. Join @vasudha.rai on Instagram today (March 25, 2020) at 1 pm, for a live session on breathing techniques, among other wellness tips.