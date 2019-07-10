Label ‘M spares brides bridal planning blues

A lot goes into turning that dream wedding into a reality. That is why designers Anu Tinu’s and Reshma Binu’s Label ‘M hosted a bridal expo at its outlet recently.

While some brides sat down to discuss the kind of bridal wear they were looking for, others paused by the table featuring pieces by Sangeetha Gold & Diamonds Bridal Jewellery. Make-up artiste Unni PS was also there to advise the women on what colours would best suit their skin tones.

Says Anu: “Such events are like a one-stop shop for your wedding as it covers the entire wedding; everything from couture and accessories to photography and event management. The brides will also get an insight on the latest trends in the bridal industry.”

Reshma feels the new-gen brides are ready to experiment, “as they all want something unique,” she says.

Wedding gowns are no longer white as brides now go for pastel shades or have the gown embroidered with threads of light tones. Draped saris, skirt saris (similar to a davani) and heavily embellished sari blouses are in as are lachas.

And while themed weddings are still in vogue, destination weddings are turning a fad, according to Pooja Jijoe of Unicorn Wedding Events.

Mervin Roy who heads the photography team of Smoke Weddings says ‘Save the date’ videos, which serve as wedding invites, are a trend now.

According to Sreelakshmi R Pillai, store manager of Label ‘M, brides-to-be who missed the event can always stop by the store.

The store is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. Contact: 0471-4000899