GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Moms-to-be walk the ramp to celebrate Mother’s Day in Thiruvananthapuram

Momsoon, a fashion show, saw 12 pregnant women dazzle on the ramp

Published - May 15, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Sudharshana Lekshmi, Ganga AL and Adonia Lenin at the ‘Momsoon’ Ramp Walk organised by KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum in association with Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram

Sudharshana Lekshmi, Ganga AL and Adonia Lenin at the ‘Momsoon’ Ramp Walk organised by KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum in association with Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was a Mother’s Day with a difference in Thiruvananthapuram as 12 stylish pregnant women sashayed down the ramp to celebrate the occasion. Called Momsoon, the event was organised by KIMS Health Trivandrum in association with Lulu Mall at the Mall on May 11.

Maternity fashion stole the limelight at the event as the moms-to-be took part in two rounds, dressed in traditional attire and in Western clothing. After the ramp walk and question-answer sessions, Ganga AL took home the crown. Adonia Lenin was adjudged the first runner up and Sudharshana Lakshmi was the second runner up.

A highlight of the event was mothers walking down the ramp accompanied by their children. Among them was entrepreneur Ayisha S Khan who was on the ramp with her quadruplets.

Besides the fashion show, the mothers attended sessions on motherhood and child care led by Dr. Vidyalekshmy R, Dr. Prameela Joji, and Dr. Lumiya Malik.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.