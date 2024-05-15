Moms-to-be walk the ramp to celebrate Mother’s Day in Thiruvananthapuram

It was a Mother’s Day with a difference in Thiruvananthapuram as 12 stylish pregnant women sashayed down the ramp to celebrate the occasion. Called Momsoon, the event was organised by KIMS Health Trivandrum in association with Lulu Mall at the Mall on May 11.

Maternity fashion stole the limelight at the event as the moms-to-be took part in two rounds, dressed in traditional attire and in Western clothing. After the ramp walk and question-answer sessions, Ganga AL took home the crown. Adonia Lenin was adjudged the first runner up and Sudharshana Lakshmi was the second runner up.

A highlight of the event was mothers walking down the ramp accompanied by their children. Among them was entrepreneur Ayisha S Khan who was on the ramp with her quadruplets.

Besides the fashion show, the mothers attended sessions on motherhood and child care led by Dr. Vidyalekshmy R, Dr. Prameela Joji, and Dr. Lumiya Malik.