Inspiring initiative by JNAFAU boys hostel students

Among the many ventures to make Ganesh idols eco-friendly, the initiative by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts and Architecture University (JNAFAU) boys hostel in Abids stands out. For the last five years these students have been successfully blending innovation with eco-awareness. The idols, made by them are not just installed inside the hostel premises but also put up for sale. “Every year we try to use a new medium which is cost effective and also eco-friendly,” shares Buddhi Santosh, a graduate from sculpture department of the university. Santosh conceptualises these Ganeshas and a team of students Pannala Manoj, Abdul Rehman, Chittem Rammohan, Putta Dilip, Pandluri Nagaraj, Musi Kireeti and Vakiti Vineel work in the process.

Eco-friendly Ganesha | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The work begins two weeks prior to Vinayaka Chavithi when sessions are held to discuss ideas; then the students pool in money for the material. “A lot of hard work goes into creating these Ganeshas; we make basic forms of the idol and cover it with the material suggested by clients. Every client wants their Ganesha to be unique and even want to highlight social and environment related issues,” he shares.

Ganesha made of pulses and grains | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Some of the Ganeshas that have been created for clients include one on Kashmir issue, a Nine-Grain Ganesha, and a Bal Ganesha. Newspaper is the base for these idols. “In the grain Ganesha, we focus on healthy living; Ganesha’s mantra for good health is change our lifestyle and say no to junk food,” he says. Around 20 kilogram of nine types of grains and pulses have been used here.

Buddhi Santosh | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Elsewhere, Ganesha is seen with a bow and arrow and, standing on top of 35 A (the article related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Constitution) as if crushing it. “The client suggested the concept and I conceptualised it to show how Ganesha is hitting article 370 with his bow and arrow. We don’t judge ideas but focus more on the environment.” The two Bal Ganeshas were ordered by a sweet vendor who has been following the works of these students. “He has been donating laddoo for our hostel Ganesha and we are glad to see this change in him.”

The Ganesha placed in the hostel premises raises concern towards the environment and has been made using newspaper, saw dust and tree bark. “We have cut down trees and demolished hills to create a concrete jungle and damaged the environment too. Here Ganesha stops the construction activities and asks us to increase the green cover,” says Santosh. With a few buildings made of paper, Ganesha stands tall with a globe in his hand.

The students display a board inviting people to see the Ganeshas and give feedback. “Since it is a boys hostel, visitors hesitate to come. We make efforts to encourage people to come here and get inspired from this initiative.”