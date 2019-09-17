Animated messages on Cancer

After having launched a series of apps, digital pamphlets, e-books, short films, digital awareness vans and an exclusive website on cancer, Dr P Guhan has now uploaded animation videos on YouTube.

The oncologist, who heads the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, has explored all kinds of online platforms to increase awareness on all forms of cancers.

The videos can be accessed and played for free, and shared widely. “Any discussion in the form of cartoon characters or animation brings a light-heartedness to the topic. As a result, people engage with it easily,” says Dr P Guhan. He points out, however, that it is no light matter that there is a global increase in cancer cases.

According to Dr Guhan, studies have shown that 57 per cent of men and 10.9 percent of women consume tobacco. While the number of men who smoke have gone down, the number of women smokers is slowly rising. “This is a concern, especially in urban areas. Approximately one person dies every six seconds because of tobacco,” he says.

He points out how the risks are higher for women. “It can lead to a number of health issues, starting with irregular menstrual cycle which eventually leads to difficulties in conceiving. They are also vulnerable to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Women smokers who are aged above 35 are at a higher risk of death by heart attack than men, and have more chances of cancer in lungs, pancreas, kidney, bladder, colon, rectum, and cervix. In the case of pregnant women, child can be born prematurely or with birth defects, low birth weight, still birth and might also suffer from sudden infantile death syndrome.”

The animated videos spreads the word on real facts, without creating a hype. “It follows a narration, where the animated characters ask the questions a common person would like to know about cancer. From a risk assessment survey to tips on how to quit smoking, the videos also talk about ill-effects of tobacco, pulmonary disease, and different forms of cancer. In addition, there are feel good stories of breast cancer survivors,” says Dr. Guhan.

How to access the videos The videos can be viewed in English and Tamil at Visit http://quitsmokingsrior.com

At www.breastcancersrior.com the videos feature frequently asked questions and answers on breast cancer, its causes, types, stages, symptoms, early detection, screening, treatments and preventive measures

It is recommended that women over 20 self examine their breasts while those above 30 should take the help of a family doctor. For those above 40, clinical breast examination with an ultra sound mammogram is mandatory

Do not fear when you detect a lump. In most cases, it is benign and not necessarily cancerous

Helpline number: 94428-44775 ( 9.00 am to 5.00 pm)

For a healthy lifestyle avoid alcohol and tobacco

Avoid junk food and include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet

Do moderate exercises. Understand the nature of disease

Remember early detection can cure

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence,” declares an animated character, a breast cancer survivor, in one of the videos.

She says, “My blessing is early diagnosis.” The character explains how she first noticed a lump in her breast.

Says Dr Guhan, “Over 50 per cent of women approach doctors for treatment in an advanced stage, where chances of cure is difficult. Early detection is important. In the US, after Nancy Reagan’s battle with breast cancer, awareness levels peaked which led to annual screenings, and created a better cure rate. Almost 70 per cent of breast cancer cases are curable when detected early. If detected early enough, one many not need chemotherapy or radiation. A simple surgery will do.”

The videos go from general health tips to specific ones. For example, in one of them, a patient asks the doctor for help in quitting smoking. And the doctor responds by saying, “Drink water, consume a healthy diet of fruits, green leafy vegetables and nuts, and be physically active. Keep your mouth and hand occupied with cinnamon sticks, tooth picks or straws. Avoid coffee, soda, alcohol or other beverages.” In another video, an anxious smoker wants to know if he carries the risk of developing cancers or lung, heart or related ailments. The doctor evaluates him on a risk assessment scale. What follows is a questionnaire. Based on the answers, the smoker’s level of nicotine dependency and the risk factor is calculated. The entire discussion is in animation.

Dr Guhan reiterates the importance of repeating warnings to people. “People should understand that tobacco in any form is poison. It damages your immune system, vision, hearing, lungs and leads to multiple cancers. It is like carrying a ticking bomb in your hand.”

The digital platform, feels Dr Guhan, is the best way to reach people, because of easy and free access. “Animated interactive videos is a great way to create an impact.”