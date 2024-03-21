Collage x Beg Borrow Steal brings luxury vintage jewellery, textiles and art to Chennai

March 21, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Collage, Chennai’s multi-dimensional fashion and luxury store, is stepping into its 20th year with a retrospective that romances nostalgia. In collaboration with Mumbai’s high-end boutique Beg Borrow Steal, it is bringing antique jewellery and art along with vintage textiles and accessories to its premises this weekend. “It has the chaotic, diverse and vibrant vibe of a flea market,” says Lata Madhu, founder of Collage.

Gold spot

Founded in 2018 by Pranav Sood and Krisna Krishnankutty, Bandra-based Beg Borrow Steal prides its engagement with Collage on the vintage jewellery, which the founders say has been “meticulously chosen for its exquisite craftsmanship and design”. Adds Pranav, “our jewellery collection embodies the glamour of bygone eras, with stunning pieces from the 1960s and 1970s.”

Lata too puts the spotlight on statement jewellery from Givenchy and Chanel, pegging it a rare find for visitors. “This gold-plated jewellery is in mint condition. Also, Chanel bags are something to watch out for; their unique tapestry is reminiscent of the time,” she adds. The exhibit has around 50 pieces of jewellery from brands like Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Monet, Lanvin, Dolce and Gabbana, Trifari and more.

Vintage wows

Aesthetically, the exhibition compliments the design ethos of Collage’s store, which assimilates the architectural essence of old Madras with inspirations of European pre-war elements.

Both Lata and Pranav aver that each vintage piece on display tells a story. “The textiles are sourced from different parts of the world, like France, England, China and many more countries. Another one of our specialisations is indigo. Each piece comes with a tag containing information about the date of creation and the season it belonged to. One such unique article in our collection is a 30-year-old mosaic sourced from Italy,” says Pranav.

The showcase offers 30 sunglasses, brooches and Christian art. Pranav adds, “For enthusiasts of global antiquity, we have three to four pieces on display. Our textile collection comprises 30 to 40 products. In addition to branded items, we also feature around 100 non-branded pieces.”

It took the collaborators three months to curate the retrospective. Explains Lata, “Given the character of this event, and the location, keeping both Pranav’s and my mindset, the exhibit is an amalgamation of classical and quirky pieces. The idea is to bring people together over conversations of vintage and global forms.”

On display at Collage, No.6, Rutland gate, Nungambakkam, Chennai, from March 22 to 23. Products start at ₹7,500 (textiles).