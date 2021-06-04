Code Earth: for your conscious haul this summer

Vegan footwear and eco carpets for your conscious haul this summer

If we were to pick one positive brought about by the pandemic, it is how brands are taking their ‘sustainability strategy’ beyond mere tokenism. Biggies like Adidas and Unilever switched to green launches a while back, and food manufacturer Goodman Fielder’s latest ‘Better Together’ strategy follows suit. With homegrown brands jumping on the bandwagon, we bring you the season’s latest.

Foldable e-bike, Qubit

To commemorate World Bicycle Day that was observed earlier this week (June 3), our eyes are on this compact electric bike ideal for post-pandemic travel. Fold it and carry it almost anywhere - in public transport or your car’s boot. At 15.5 kg, the lightweight cycle’s battery is integrated into the removable seat post so you can do those pre- and post-ride stretches with ease. Available in black, white, red. ₹49,990 for X1, ₹66,658 for X2 on qubit.bike

From the ‘Mirrors in Murano’ lookbook | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mirrors in Murano, La Fuori

Designer Vidur Adlakha’s latest collection, Mirrors in Murano, transports you to the lanes of Italian town Burano, known for its delicate lace work. Designed in sustainable linen, silk, silk wool, and hand-picked cotton yarn, the ensemble features balletic dresses and evening gowns. This time around, the New York-based lifestyle brand has created combinations of tender pink and blue, and rich whites. Dresses from ₹11,000 onwards, on belafuori.com

Sean Wotherspoon’s creations | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Super Earth, Adidas

The German shoe major has now partnered with Sean Wotherspoon, co-founder of Virginia-based vintage store, Round Two, for a sustainable sneaker collab. Super Earth is Wotherspoon’s vegan patchwork interpretation of the iconic Adidas ZX 8000 silhouette (which launched in 1988). The soon-to-be-released collab features leftover deadstock polyester, canvas and corduroy in efficient pattern-cutting techniques, and tongues from leftover Adidas Samba silhouettes and waste rubber have also been used. This new release is part of Adidas’ A-ZX program, a series of 26 ZX sneakers.

Birkenstock’s vegan range | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vegan footwear, Birkenstock

Featuring on almost every ‘top vegan footwear to buy’ list is the German shoe manufacturer’s vegan range. New launches include sandals crafted using the hard-wearing synthetic material Birko-Flor that come in a hand painted, floral look. While buyers only had the option of choosing from genuine leather or plastic footwear, the vegan range is ‘entirely free of animal products’. Available in white, black, pink, etc, the shoes feature natural cork-latex for the footbed. ₹5,490 onwards, on birkenstock.in

From Myntra’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Green cart, Myntra

From handloom and handcrafted, to natural-dyed and vegan and cruelty-free, the online shopping portal’s ‘Myntra For Earth’ section is seeing an uptick in the participating brands list. Featured apparel brands include Taavi, Roadster and Ether, alongside beauty brands Earth Therapy, Daughter Earth, and others. Products ordered via this section are delivered in packages crafted from 100% recycled paper. myntra.com/earth

From Littleens’ collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Plant fabrics, Littleens

This Jaipur-based kidswear brand features apparel in fabrics derived from soya, bamboo, milk, lotus, banana, roses, kala cotton, and more. Launched during the 2020 lockdown by Mitali Bhargava, the collections feature jumpsuits, dresses, etc, for girls, and blazers and shirts for boys. ₹6,000 onwards, on littleens.com