Belvedere: flavoured vodka grows up

Belvedere’s new organic vodkas make good use of plant-based botanicals and natural essences

With gin very much on the upswing globally, vodka too is in the middle of re-inventing itself. One of the key trends is the emergence of botanical vodkas, distinct from flavoured vodkas via their use of plant-based botanicals and natural essences. With that in mind, we engaged with Rodney Williams, president of Belvedere Vodka, that forms part of the LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) portfolio.

Belvedere Pure

Williams tells us about Made with Nature, the platform introduced last year to make the brand even more eco-conscious. And the USDA-certified organic line of vodkas, with naturally-infused flavour combinations — think summer fruit with lemongrass, basil and ginger. Recently introduced in New York City with immersive experiences in greenhouse structures, they underline the premium vodka’s seriousness when it comes to promoting fresh, simple and natural ingredients. Belvedere, Williams reminds us, is made from only Polish rye and purified water. With zero additives, it is certified kosher. More from him:

What is Made with Nature bringing to the Belvedere table?

Made with Nature is our newest campaign platform. Belvedere has an incredible story of being all-natural since its inception, so we are going back to our roots. It embodies what we’ve been doing from an environmental standpoint and our commitment to nourishing the lands we share. And it has set the guidepost for a stream of all-natural and all-organic innovations from Belvedere. Sustainability has been a focus for Belvedere Vodka for about 10 years now. Belvedere’s distillery co-founded the Foundation for Local Environmental Protection, and only sources its Polish rye grains locally, working to nurture long-term relationships with just eight Polish agricultural sources. This allows us to ensure 100% traceability of the rye that goes into Belvedere. From 2012-2017, we cut energy CO2 emissions by 42%.

Rodney Williams, president, Belvedere Vodka

There is a trend towards botanical vodkas using plant-based botanicals and natural essences. Is this a fancy name for something that Belvedere is already doing with its flavoured vodkas?

Belvedere has produced vodkas with natural fruit essences in the past. The new Belvedere Organic Infusions, made with our organic Polish rye and organic fruits, herbs and botanicals, are expertly blended to create unique flavour combinations, from blackberry with lemongrass to lemon with basil, and pear with ginger.

The pandemic has seen drinks companies reorient their strategies for home bars, with bottled cocktails or a cocktail mixer. How has Belvedere reacted to the pandemic?

A Belvedere vodka Old Town Fizz

We created a batching program that supported bartenders who needed to prepare drinks in large quantities for the first time, with insights and tools on how best to do so. Also, the Belvedere website offers over 150 recipes from classics to superfood cocktails which makes it very easy for any home imbiber to access and create what they want.

What’s your own desert island drink?

If I had Belvedere Pure, I’d drink a Belvedere Air, our signature cocktail [the recipe is on belvederevodka.com]. For Belvedere Singe Estate Rye Smogóry Forest, I’d drink it in a negroni and for Single Estate Lake Bartężek, I’d have a dry martini with a lemon twist. For Belvedere Heritage 176 and the new Belvedere Organic Infusions, I would enjoy them simply over ice. That should cover it all. For now.

Belvedere Organic Infusions — priced approx ₹3,600 a bottle at London’s The Whisky Exchange — are yet to be launched in India.

The writer is CEO of Tulleeho and co-founder of 30 Best Bars India.