Watch a story with Vikram

“Why not?” he asks. “People spend time and money on stand-up comdey. I do sit-down storytelling which is equally interesting, engaging and compelling,” says Vikram Sridhar, who has done 120 plus sessions with big and small groups in all kinds of spaces across the country. He was in the city recently for storytelling sessions with children of different age groups.

Most important, he says, stories are not for kids alone. “I can do the same thirsty crow story in 15 minutes with children and carry it to a different level for adults and open new layers of meanings and perspectives for them, incorporate social and moral nuances, and enhance the element of oral expressions and theatrics to turn it into a rivetting performance,” says Vikram, a mechanical engineer who started off as a weekend storyteller 15 years ago and today is among the handful of full time professional story tellers in India.

“My shows are priced less. Depending on the size of the group, duration and venue, tickets cost between ₹200 to ₹300,” he says and adds, “anything oral or visual is always more appealing and people remember it for long.”

He laments the disappearance of oral tradition. Storytelling as a performing art is still in its nascent stage in India and that is what motivates Bengaluru-based Vikram to travel extensively and connect with people of all ages through the medium. “It is picking up slowly”, he says. Peoples’ response to stroytelling in the last five years encouraged him to quit his job with an MNC.

Since stories are present around us all the time, in our traditions, in our present lives, Vikram believes it is not long before the art and charm of storytelling is revived. Writers write. Even photographers are visual storytellers. But when a story is told and performed like a kutcheri, it becomes more relevant and memorable. “The storyteller fuels the imagination and makes it come alive with a powerful voice. It is the best way to understand and remember a story,” he says.

History, mythology and folklores fascinate him and Vikram now plans to perform a series on the Ranis (queens) of India and stories from the epic Ramayana. “People have to realise what they are missing by remaining hooked to gadgets and not talking to or connecting with each other,” he says. By choosing popular, revered or lesser known stories and presenting them in an “unusual form”, he hopes, will have audiences return to the traditional art form of storytelling where both telling and hearing are therapeutic.

Even though new digital platforms are keeping people glued, in many homes parents still continue with the practice of bedtime stories. But often parents just read out from books and children may or may not find everything interesting. But when you go to hear a professional storyteller, the interest takes a leap because it is like watching a live performance.

“We often sing at home, to our children or at social gatherings but we still attend music concerts to enjoy the true power of the art form. Likewise, the strength of storytelling can be realised with some music, dance, theatrics, props and words,” says Vikram. “There is a world of difference between reading, hearing and watching a story,” he adds.

There are lot of stereotypes in stories and storytelling, says Vikram, but a storyteller takes the liberty to challenge the format and change the story, exaggerate the characters, and have a constant purpose to connect with the new age listeners

There is no formula for speaking. It comes with experience. And Vikram is like a veteran in the field now blending his knowledge of Carnatic music, theatre and literature, his interest in chess, wildlife and social work to create delightful storytelling sessions.

“I want people to shift from Facebook to facelook,” he laughs and adds, “I am still on the journey to create a positive impact.”