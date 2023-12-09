HamberMenu
Will reach out to people for MCD’s next budget: Mayor

December 09, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
BJP councillors Raja Iqbal Singh, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Sandeep Kapoor at a press conference at in New Delhi on Friday.

BJP councillors Raja Iqbal Singh, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Sandeep Kapoor at a press conference at in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday announced that in a departure from tradition, the civic body will reach out to people to take suggestions on next year’s budget. She also announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi special budget session for 2023-24, initially set for Friday, has been rescheduled for Saturday.

“We will hold over a hundred meetings with the city residents. We will also rope in traders’ associations and residents’ welfare associations to get their advice and insights,” the Mayor said.

The BJP accused AAP of “creating chaos” in the budget process and adopting “unconstitutional methods” in the functioning of the civic body.

“AAP’s refusal to go by due process is a “black mark” in the history of the civic body,” said BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sahrawat, adding that as per norms, the Commissioner needs to place the budget before the Standing Committee.

Leader of Opposition in the house and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh said that the main objective behind the budget is an “equal participation of councillors” to ensure civic-centric budgeting, but the AAP, however, was “manipulating” the process in hopes of directly passing the budget in the assembly.

