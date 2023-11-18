Six dead, three injured after SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand’s Giridih

November 18, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Patna

At least six people were killed and three others, including two children, injured after an SUV hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Saturday. The accident took place in Baghmara Lukaiya village under the Birni police station jurisdiction at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Among the deceased, five died immediately whereas a sixth victim died during the treatment in the local government hospital. Four people have been injured and their treatment is underway at Sadar Hospital.

According to the police, the victims were members of a family returning from a wedding ceremony in the nearby Tikodih village. The police pulled the bodies from the wreckage post-haste.

Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh, Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar, and Gandey MLA Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed visited Sadar Hospital to meet the kinfolk of the deceased.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his grief over the accident and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

“Saddened by news of the deaths in the Giridih road accident. May God render peace to the souls of the departed and resilience to the bereaved kinsmen to bear the pain. The district administration has provided medical facilities to the people injured in the accident. I wish them all a speedy recovery,” Mr. Soren wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the six dead Yakub Ansari, Yusuf Miya, Subhan Ansari, Imitiyaz Ansari and Sagir Ansari were identified. The name of the sixth victim has not yet been ascertained.