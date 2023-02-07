HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET PG and MDS 2023 internship eligibility date extended

February 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening announced that it has decided to extend the last date of the completion of internship for both NEET PG 2023 and MDS 2023 aspiring candidates from five States and Union Territories, one of which is Telangana.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Ministry said: “Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best.”

Students from across the five States had been submitting representations and holding protests for the extension of the date.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.