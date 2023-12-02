MCD passes resolution to create 6,589 new jobs

December 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has passed a resolution to create 6,589 new jobs, which include posts for 2,949 security guards and 3,640 sanitation workers.

As per the proposal, the new employees will be deployed primarily across MCD schools, but also at stadiums, science centres, and auditoriums in the Capital. “Hygiene and safety for students in MCD schools is a priority for us, so the contractual hirings will be done keeping those parameters in mind,” said an MCD official.

The resolution comes days after an eventful MCD House meeting on November 29, and was lauded by AAP chief convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “Like the Delhi Government, we are also working on education on priority basis in the Municipal Corporation,” said Mr. Kejriwal on “X” (formerly Twitter), adding that the new jobs would provide employment to the youth.

However, the announcement was met with resistance by the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh, who said it was “misleading the residents of Delhi”, given that the recruitment process will be outsourced to a third party.

Recruitments for the new posts, as per the proposal, will be carried out through “Government e Marketplace”, a portal developed by the Union Government. The portal is designed to create a transparent platform for government agencies to invite bidders to win tenders for outsourced work. The initial one-year contract between the third party and the MCD will be extendable by two years.