International conference on additive manufacturing inaugurated at NIT-Warangal

March 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

The department of mechanical engineering at NIT-Warangal, in collaboration with the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), is hosting a three-day international conference on additive manufacturing-2024.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference on the campus here on Monday, Upadrasta Ramamurty from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, underscored the significance of additive manufacturing and its potential contributions to society. Dr. C.P. Paul, head of Laser Additive Manufacturing Laboratory, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology in Indore, highlighted the importance of research in additive manufacturing and its economic implications for a developing country like India.

CEO of NCAM Jaspreet Sidhu urged participants to explore opportunities within the organisation and stressed the need to harness additive manufacturing for the country’s benefit. Approximately 80 papers will be presented by research scholars and faculty members at the conference.

