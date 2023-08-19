Harish Rao to inaugurate 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital on Gandhi Hospital premises today

August 19, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a step towards enhancing healthcare services for pregnant women and children, a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) with 200 beds is set to be inaugurated on Sunday by Health Minister T. Harish Rao. The facility within the Gandhi Hospital campus, exclusively dedicated to catering to the medical needs of expectant mothers and young children, will offer a comprehensive range of specialised healthcare services.

With an investment of ₹55 crore, this modern facility marks a pivotal part of the government’s ambitious plan to establish a total of 600 MCH beds across the State. The forthcoming MCH units are scheduled to be located in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and TIMS Alwal, having 200 beds each.

Earlier, pregnant women seeking treatment at Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar maternity hospitals, who also required specialised care available at Gandhi Hospital, had to make repeated trips for consultations and treatment. However, the new Mother and Child Hospital will eliminate this inconvenience by providing seamless access to the necessary medical expertise.

The hospital is fully equipped with advanced medical equipment, including machinery for colonoscopy and laparoscopy procedures. It is poised to be a comprehensive destination for mothers facing heart, kidney, liver, and neurological issues. The facility boasts a total of 22 ventilators for mothers, 24 for children, and 22 2D echo machines, ensuring round-the-clock medical attention for patients, said hospital superintendent Dr. Raja Rao.

Encompassing an area of 1.5 lakh square feet, the hospital consists of three blocks, each spanning seven floors. Among its standout features are 36 labour delivery and recovery rooms, along with a triage and emergency operation theatre. For newborns requiring intensive care, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) have been set up. A Kangaroo Mother Care Centre has been established, facilitating skin-to-skin contact between preterm infants and their mothers.

Addressing the needs of postpartum mothers facing medical challenges, a dedicated Maternal Intensive Care Unit (MICU) with 48 beds has been established. The hospital is well-equipped with six high-end operation theatres, reflecting a level of sophistication comparable to that of corporate hospitals. With all these facilities, Gandhi Hospital is now equipped to provide services in par with those provided at corporate hospitals, highlighted Dr. Raja Rao.