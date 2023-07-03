Golconda Fort reverberates with Bonalu festive spirit as devotees seek blessings of Goddess

July 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Golconda Fort witnessed a vibrant celebration as devotees thronged the ancient structure from the early hours of Sunday to seek the divine blessings of Jagadambika Yellamma Talli on the auspicious occasion of Bonalu on Sunday.

The day was marked by numerous processions originating from different parts of the city, culminating in the fort. Women adorned in traditional attire offered bonams, a special offering, to the deity. The atmosphere was filled with fervour and devotion as people immersed themselves in the spiritual experience.

To ensure a seamless celebration, the government took extensive measures at the fort. Stringent security arrangements were put in place with a significant deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order. The authorities also set up a medical camp and arranged drinking water facilities, besides ensuring the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims.

As the festivities continue, the next grand commemoration of Bonalu will take place at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam in Secunderabad on July 9. This upcoming event promises to carry forward the vibrant spirit of Bonalu, uniting devotees in their devotion and celebration.