Four-member inter-State criminal gang busted, property worth ₹50 lakh recovered

September 08, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police busted a four-member inter-State criminal gang involved in 22 offences.

The operation led to the recovery of stolen property valued ₹50 lakh, including 680 grams of gold ornaments, 2.479 kilograms of silver ornaments, a laptop, and a camera.

The gang members have been identified as Ramakrishnan, 35, K Govind, 36, Mahender Pawar, 36, and Bachu Santosh, 40.

Ramakrishnan, originally from Tamil Nadu, migrated to Jawaharnagar, Hyderabad, where he started a small snack business. During visits to his hometown, he committed two property crimes. Govind, a local provision store owner in Chennapuram, became acquainted with Ramakrishnan due to their shared locality and mutual interests, including online gaming and nefarious activities.

Leveraging his experience in property crimes, Ramakrishnan recruited Govind to handle the disposal of stolen goods. Familiar with the area, Ramakrishnan began executing thefts within Keesara, Kushaiguda and Jawaharnagar limits. After each crime, he entrusted the stolen loot to Govind, who then facilitated its distribution among the gang members, including Mahender Pawar and Bachu Santosh.

Ramakrishnan was intercepted by Keesara SHO Madhu and constable Narendra while en route to commit another offence in Bandlaguda.

