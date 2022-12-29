Duty free store inaugurated in Shamshabad airport

December 29, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Duty Free has inaugurated its new store at the recently opened international arrivals area of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Spread over 2,400 square metres, this is one of the largest arrival duty free stores in India. The departure area will be expanded shortly to 1,650 square metres from the existing 350 square metres, said officials.

The brightly lit HDF store is a customer’s paradise and enticing for international passengers. With exciting offers throughout the year, the store makes sure the shoppers get a good deal. HDF offers a discount on arrival coupons, which fliers can collect at the departure duty free store while flying out of the airport. They can avail up to 15% discount when they arrive by producing these coupons. It is also offering 15% discounts through partnership programme, which is an additional value-add for a Hyderabad Duty Free shopper.

Commenting on the new store, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said: “Hyderabad Duty Free offers international travellers a delightful shopping experience with unmatched prices. Our aim is to bring best-in-class brands, offers and shopping experience to the shoppers that are on par with the global best by providing an unmatched value proposition and enhanced shopping experience.”

Across both arrivals and departures, Hyderabad Duty Free plans to emphasise on opportunity categories like electronics, sunglasses and watches. Further, HDFs click and collect facility allows international passengers to pre-book their choice of products online and collect it when undertaking their international travel.