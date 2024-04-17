GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith to star in ‘Now You See Me 3’

Ruben Fleischer of ‘Zombieworld’ fame will direct the third part of the heist-with-magicians franchise

April 17, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

ANI
Dominic Sessa.

Dominic Sessa. | Photo Credit: Dominic.Sessa/Instagram

In a major casting coup for Lionsgate's upcoming installment of the beloved heist-with-magicians franchise, Now You See Me 3, Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa have officially joined the ensemble cast. The duo, renowned for their compelling performances, will share the screen with Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Foster, Justice Smith, Katherine Waterston to lead thriller ‘Floodplain’

Smith, known for his roles in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The American Society of Magical Negroes, brings dynamic energy alongside Sessa, who garnered critical acclaim for his breakout performance in The Holdovers. Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieworld fame, Now You See Me 3 promises to delve deeper into the captivating world of illusionists and their daring exploits.

ALSO READ:‘The Holdovers’ movie review: Brilliant Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti give us a moody Christmas miracle

While plot details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate the return of familiar faces such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Isla Fisher, alongside newcomers Smith and Sessa, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Mike Lesslie have penned the script for the film, which has been produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman. As anticipation builds for Now You See Me 3, audiences eagerly await the film's release date.

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.