Ben Foster, Justice Smith, Katherine Waterston to lead thriller ‘Floodplain’

Directed by Tim Sutton, the film will also star Maria Bakalova

February 12, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

PTI
Justice Smith

Justice Smith | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Hollywood actors Ben Foster, Justice Smith and Katherine Waterston are set to feature in an upcoming thriller movie, titled Floodplain.

Filmmaker Tim Sutton will direct the project, which will also star Maria Bakalova, known for her performances in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

According to Deadline, the film explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race via the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past.

Floodplain is backed by Topic Studios. It has a script by Bill Gullo. The film will also be produced by Jordan Horowitz of Original Headquarters alongside Annie Marter. Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Jennifer Westin will executive produce for Topic Studios.

