Delhi excise policy scam | Court extends judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till January 10

December 22, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh till January 10 in the Delhi excise policy case.

The court also deferred the order on the bail application filed by Mr. Singh for Friday. The court had reserved the order on his bail on December 12.

Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge M.K. Nagpal also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Mr. Singh on October 4 for alleged money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, to provide the accused with a copy of its fifth supplementary chargesheet and other related documents by December 23.

The ED’s counsel sought time from the court to supply the same, and submitted that the issue of the identity of one of the prosecution witnesses was still pending before the concerned committee.

“We have already provided the e-copy of the supplementary complaint, wherein the protected witness was mentioned by a pseudonymous name ‘Alpha’, to the accused,” ED’s counsel said.

Mr. Singh, who is considered to be close to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior leader from the party to be arrested in less than a year and a half. Former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for over a year in an alleged money laundering case. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested in February in the same case.

The ED investigation is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had lodged an FIR in the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Delhi, in 2022. The investigation agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; the licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.