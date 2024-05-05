BBMP brings back randomisation system to clear bills citing Nagamohan Das commission’s ‘helplessness’

May 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citing the ‘helplessness’ of Justice H.N Nagamohan Das commission in completing the probe within the stipulated deadline, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has brought back the system of randomisation for clearing the bills. The amended order was passed on March 16.

The civic body had stopped randomisation and Technical Vigilance Committee Cell (TVCC) inspection about a month after the government formed four Special Investigation Teams (SITs) on August 5, 2023. When the randomisation process was halted, the BBMP cited the SIT probe into the alleged irregularities in the works undertaken by contractors between 2019-20 and 2022-23. The BBMP contractors had alleged that in these years, they were forced to pay bribes up to 40% for various processes involved in the contract. Under the randomisation system, the completed works are randomly selected and later TVCC inspects the work before clearing the bills.

Pending bills

In September 2023, the civic body released ₹411 crore to pay pending dues for the works completed under the BBMP grants. The BBMP was forced to release the money as contractors halted work demanding the payment. The total pending bills between 2019-20 and 2022-23 was pegged at ₹3,258 crore. Till March, the BBMP has released money every month towards clearing bills, and the bills were cleared without the randomisation process till March 16.

Meanwhile, on August 18, 2023, the State government formed a committee headed by Justice Nagamohan Das. Later, on August 27, 2023, the government issued another notification on the constitution of a commission annulling the earlier order. The retired judge was asked to probe allegations of 40% commission in various departments within 30 days. On October 10, the government expanded the scope of the investigation to include the BBMP and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) works. Again on November 22, 2023, the government extended the term of the commission till May, 24.

Stay by HC

On the other hand, a group of contractors approached the HC challenging the formation of SITs after which the HC stayed the SIT probe in December. This forced the BBMP to dissolve the SITs. In February, the HC directed the government to complete the investigation entrusted to Justice Nagamohan Das within six weeks. The matter is still pending before court.

The BBMP, while passing the amended order to bring back randomisation, said, “The commission in a letter informed the BBMP that there is a shortage of subject experts, assistant experts and basic resources in the commission. The commission also has a massive volume of workload. It is practically impossible to complete the process within the deadline stipulated by the High Court.”

The order passed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said as no review of the bills are under way, the bills should undergo randomisation and TVCC process.

On the other hand, sources in the commission said the BBMP approached the body seeking to investigate works done by about 42 contractors who are petitioners in the HC. “The commission asked what are the terms of reference of the probe as their request was vague. The commission said the request is not forthcoming and it also does not have resources to carry out the investigation,” said a source.

‘Contractors being harassed’

BBMP Contractors’ Association president K.T. Manjunath said after SIT was constituted, the contractors demanded to scrap the randomisation policy, after which the BBMP relented. Mr. Manjunath alleged that now after bringing back this rule, the contractors are being harassed and it has paved the way for corruption.

A senior BBMP official maintained that the system was present earlier and it is fair. “The randomisation is done digitally and not manually,” the official added.