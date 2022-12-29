2 nabbed for supplying drugs for New Year, 45 bottles hash oil seized

December 29, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Asif Nagar Police apprehended 2 drug peddlers who were supplying drugs for New Year celebrations. The police seized 45 bottles of hash oil (5 grams per bottle), 2 mobile phones and 1 motorcycle.

The accused have been identified as G Venkatesh and Paul Steven. According to the police, the duo in order to earn easy money developed contacts with absconding drug peddlers and would regularly purchase hash oil from known sources and sell it to needy customers at ₹40,000 per bottle.

On enquiry, both the accused revealed that about 14 customers have been purchasing the hash oil from them, the police is in the process of identifying the customers.