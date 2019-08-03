10 monuments to be open from sunrise till 9 p.m.

Ten historical monuments across the country, including Humayun’s Tomb and Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, will be open to the public from sunrise till 9 p.m., said Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

The extended hours will be considered for other monuments as well, he said, adding that these monuments were currently open from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The decision to open the monuments for longer periods has been taken so that tourists have more time to enjoy the sites, he added.

The extended hours also apply to Rajarani Temple Complex in Bhubaneswar, Dulhadeo Temple Complex in Khajuraho, Sheikh Chilli Tomb in Kurukshetra, the group of monuments at Pattadakal, Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura, the group of temples at Markanda, Man Mahal in Varanasi, and Rani-ki-Vav in Patan.