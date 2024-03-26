Watch | This Hyderabad cafe has a 20-foot tall coffee roaster

Banjara Hills in Hyderabad has a big, new coffee spot, Roast CCX
Calling it big may be an understatement, though
Roast CCX is spread out across 60,000 sq. Ft, and can seat 500 people at one go.
The founders of the cafe want it to be an inclusive space for people of all ages.
The cafe has a private screening room, a coffee room for those who want to learn more about coffee and a mini private restaurant set-up where one can hire a chef of one’s choice and have an exclusive intimate party.
Reporting: Prabalika M. Borah
Visuals: Sanjay Borra
Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S