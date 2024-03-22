Roast CCX in Hyderabad is all about the experience

March 22, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Hyderabad’s newest coffee place is Roast Coffee Culinary Xperience at Banjara Hills now popularly known as Roast CCX. It is a cafe that is honest about its goal — culinary experience. Whether it is food, drinks (non-alcoholic) or dessert, this place has everything for all ages. Roast’s USP is the sprawling 60,000 sq. ft area with a seating capacity of 500 people at one go. It has a private screening room, a coffee room for those who want to learn more about coffee and finally a mini private restaurant set-up where one can hire a chef of one’s choice and have an exclusive intimate party.

One of Roast’s founder, Hanumanth Rao says “We decided on Roast CCX to make it a family outing place; an inclusive place for all ages. We feel we have succeeded when we see grandparents come with their grandchildren. People work from here, we have students and families, so we have definitely met our goals.”

The other founders of Roast are Vivek Reddy Pitta, Nanda Madhavaram, Praneet Reddy Chinna.

Apart from the food and drinks, and the delectable display of the dessert section, the cafe’s coffee roasting machine is attracting attention. The gigantic 20-foot-tall Loring S70 Peregrine roaster worth over ₹3 crores can roast around 70 kilograms of coffee beans. Loring Smart Roasters use air-roasting technology which ensures precision and even roasting of beans, irrespective of the quantity.

He adds, “It is India’s first S70. The S70 can roast up to 70 kilograms of coffee per batch. Unlike a traditional drum roaster, Loring roasts coffee by recirculating hot air through a static drum rather than heating a rotating drum. We have also set up a coffee training and cupping lab where we do our sample roasting and coffee cupping; we also conduct workshops for coffee enthusiasts where we emphasize the importance of dosing, tamping, temperatures, extractions and latte art.”

The menu too has been designed to be eclectic. One can expect thepla, vada pav, French fries, chaat and then pizza, burger and Asian food as well. Then there are specials like avocado tartare, spinach and spinach and soba noodles and kolokitthi (zucchini fritters with hung curd in garlic sauce).

Then there are pretty desserts (Reindeer mousse, rose cupcakes and whatnot), all Instagramable whether you eat it or not.

Chef Ameya Vast of Roast explains the menu: “Everyone should get a chance to order something’ that was the motto behind planning the menu. From the response we are getting, we feel we have met that goal.”

On request, Roast also takes guests on a tour of its bakery on the first floor. Here, one can watch croissants being sheeted, dough for breads being kneaded and cakes getting their final look.

Roaster Urvaksh M Bharucha, the man behind Roast’s coffees, says, “Our coffee counter is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like pressure profiling espresso machines, dose-by weight grinders, auto tampers, auto milk steamers, cold brew towers, nitro taps, pour steady and so on.”

Not looking at having coffee? Never mind; go for the teas or boba teas.