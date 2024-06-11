GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Try this hearty pea shell soup, a zero-waste recipe

This warm bowl of soup is nutrient-rich and sustainable too

Updated - June 11, 2024 02:38 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 02:14 pm IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2

We mostly discard the peels and shells of vegetables and fruits as waste. But what if there was a way to make it into a tasty dish instead. The next time you buy green peas to make pulao or masala, make this hearty soup with the shells.

Ingredients

Tender shells of peas
1 small carrot, cut into
small cubes
Few French beans, cut into bits
1 onion, minced
3-4 cloves of garlic, minced
Salt or a soup cube
1 tbsp butter

1.Add enough water to pea shells to cover them completely. Pressure cook for five minutes.

2.Mash with a hand blender, strain and keep aside.

3.Steam carrots and French beans lightly and add to the strained liquid.

4.Heat butter in a pan. Lightly sauté the garlic and onions and toss into the soupy broth of vegetables.

5.Add salt or break a soup cube into the soup. Serve hot with a swivel of fresh cream.

