Try this hearty pea shell soup, a zero-waste recipe

We mostly discard the peels and shells of vegetables and fruits as waste. But what if there was a way to make it into a tasty dish instead. The next time you buy green peas to make pulao or masala, make this hearty soup with the shells.

Ingredients Tender shells of peas 1 small carrot, cut into small cubes Few French beans, cut into bits 1 onion, minced 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced Salt or a soup cube 1 tbsp butter

1.Add enough water to pea shells to cover them completely. Pressure cook for five minutes.

2.Mash with a hand blender, strain and keep aside.

3.Steam carrots and French beans lightly and add to the strained liquid.

4.Heat butter in a pan. Lightly sauté the garlic and onions and toss into the soupy broth of vegetables.

5.Add salt or break a soup cube into the soup. Serve hot with a swivel of fresh cream.