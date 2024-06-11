Try this hearty pea shell soup, a zero-waste recipe

Updated - June 11, 2024 02:38 pm IST
Published - June 11, 2024 02:14 pm IST
We mostly discard the peels and shells of vegetables and fruits as waste. But what if there was a way to make it into a tasty dish instead. The next time you buy green peas to make pulao or masala, make this hearty soup with the shells.
1.Add enough water to pea shells to cover them completely. Pressure cook for five minutes.
2.Mash with a hand blender, strain and keep aside.
3.Steam carrots and French beans lightly and add to the strained liquid.
4.Heat butter in a pan. Lightly sauté the garlic and onions and toss into the soupy broth of vegetables.
5.Add salt or break a soup cube into the soup. Serve hot with a swivel of fresh cream.
