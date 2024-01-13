January 13, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Bhogi marks the first day of the grand Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated by discarding the old and welcoming the new. As every festival goes, Bhogi is also enjoyed with a sweet, in this case, boli. It is a fried sweet made with dal, coconut and jaggery. This Bhogi, give this decadent jeera boli a try.

Ingredients Maida - 250gm Sugar – 500gm Butter – 50gm Saffron powder - a pinch Water - 600ml Oil for deep frying - 300ml Cardamom - 5

Preparation

1.Mix maida, saffron powder and butter. Add a little water and make dough.

2.Make small chappati-like balls and set aside for two hours.

3.Roll out the balls and press them to a round shape and fold them into halves.

4.Deep fry them one by one in oil till they turn golden brown.

5.For jeera, add water to sugar in a pan and heat till it forms a two-string consistency. Add cardamom.

6.Now dip the deep fried bolis one by one in jeera and remove after two minutes.