Try Jeera Boli for Bhogi Pongal

Move over soft boli! Celebrate Bhogi Pongal with this sweet and crunchy jeera boli

January 13, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 10
Jeera Boli

Jeera Boli

Bhogi marks the first day of the grand Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated by discarding the old and welcoming the new. As every festival goes, Bhogi is also enjoyed with a sweet, in this case, boli. It is a fried sweet made with dal, coconut and jaggery. This Bhogi, give this decadent jeera boli a try.

Ingredients

Maida - 250gm
Sugar – 500gm
Butter – 50gm
Saffron powder - a pinch
Water - 600ml
Oil for deep frying - 300ml
Cardamom - 5

Preparation

1.Mix maida, saffron powder and butter. Add a little water and make dough.

2.Make small chappati-like balls and set aside for two hours.

3.Roll out the balls and press them to a round shape and fold them into halves.

4.Deep fry them one by one in oil till they turn golden brown.

5.For jeera, add water to sugar in a pan and heat till it forms a two-string consistency. Add cardamom.

6.Now dip the deep fried bolis one by one in jeera and remove after two minutes.

