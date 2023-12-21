GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiramisu roulade: a sweet coffee lover’s dream

Indulge in the divine flavours of our tiramisu roulade this festive season. This delightful dessert combines the beloved Italian classic, tiramisu, with the elegance of a rolled cake.

December 21, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Italian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

It’s a sweet treat that captures the essence of a traditional tiramisu in a new and exciting form. Whether you’re a coffee lover or simply seeking a delectable dessert, this tiramisu roulade is bound to impress your taste buds and leave you craving another slice. Savor the blend of coffee, cream, and a touch of chocolate in every bite, and let this dessert sweep you away to the enchanting flavors of Italy.

Ingredients

Coffee liqueur: 4 tbsp
Unsalted butter: 50 gm
Breakfast sugar (granulated sugar): 100 gm
Eggs: 2 large
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Mascarpone cheese: 125 gm
Whipped cream: 150 ml
Coffee powder: 2 tbsp
Castor sugar (superfine sugar): 2 tbsp
Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
Chocolate curls, for garnish: 20 gm

Preparation

1.Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 30cm x 20cm Swiss roll tray with greaseproof paper.

2.Using an electric whisk, beat the unsalted butter and granulated sugar together until the mixture becomes pale in color.

3.Add the eggs and whisk again until the mixture is well combined.

4.Sift the all-purpose flour and cocoa powder over the mixture and gently fold them in. Pour this batter into the prepared tray.

5.Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until the sponge turns golden and has risen.

6.While the sponge is baking, prepare a coffee syrup. In a small saucepan, combine four tablespoons of coffee liqueur, two tablespoons of superfine sugar, and 75 ml of water. Bring it to a boil, then simmer for about five minutes until the syrup thickens.

7.Once the sponge is done baking, peel away the greaseproof paper from one end. Brush the sponge generously with the coffee syrup.

8.In a separate bowl, blend the mascarpone cheese, coffee powder, and whipped cream until well combined.

9.Spread this mascarpone mixture evenly over the sponge.

10.Carefully roll the sponge starting from one end and rolling all the way to the other end, creating a Swiss roll. Stop rolling when the seam of the roll is at the bottom.

11.Dust the top of the roll with cocoa powder and scatter chocolate curls as garnish.

12.Slice and serve your delicious coffee Swiss roll.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.