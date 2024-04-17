GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Recipe to make sweet and refreshing Panakam

Make this traditional sweet drink to celebrate Ram Navmi and beat the heat

April 17, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

Panakam is enjoyed a a prasad for Ram Navmi and is a traditional beverage apt for the summertime. It is made with jaggery and a pinch of dry ginger with the occasional use of other spices like cardamom or black pepper. There are variations that include a splash of lemon juice as well.

Ingredients

Grated jaggery: 2 tbsp
Water: 400 ml
Dry ginger: A pinch
Crush cardamom: 2 pieces
Crushed pepper corn: 6-7 pieces

Preparation

Add grated jaggery to the water and mix till it is completely dissolved.

To the jaggery water, add cardamom, dry ginger powder and ground black pepper and mix well

Filter and serve cold

