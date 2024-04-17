April 17, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST
Panakam is enjoyed a a prasad for Ram Navmi and is a traditional beverage apt for the summertime. It is made with jaggery and a pinch of dry ginger with the occasional use of other spices like cardamom or black pepper. There are variations that include a splash of lemon juice as well.
Add grated jaggery to the water and mix till it is completely dissolved.
To the jaggery water, add cardamom, dry ginger powder and ground black pepper and mix well
Filter and serve cold
