April 17, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Panakam is enjoyed a a prasad for Ram Navmi and is a traditional beverage apt for the summertime. It is made with jaggery and a pinch of dry ginger with the occasional use of other spices like cardamom or black pepper. There are variations that include a splash of lemon juice as well.

Ingredients Grated jaggery: 2 tbsp Water: 400 ml Dry ginger: A pinch Crush cardamom: 2 pieces Crushed pepper corn: 6-7 pieces

Preparation

Add grated jaggery to the water and mix till it is completely dissolved.

To the jaggery water, add cardamom, dry ginger powder and ground black pepper and mix well

Filter and serve cold